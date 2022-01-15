IGNOU launches MA in corporate social responsibility programme 

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched Master of Arts (Corporate Social Responsibility) (MACSR) programme. The programme will be offered in both January and July sessions. The last date to apply for the programme is January 31. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

The MACSR is meant for CSR professionals across India and for graduates / post-graduates interested in pursuing a career as a CSR Professional.

The two-year MA degree programme is designed in such a way to enhance the holistic understanding of CSR by covering various aspects like CSR fundamentals, CSR process and its linkages with development, implementation and handling of projects and programmes, and corporate ethics, governance and conflict resolution. Students can also get first-hand experience of CSR projects by opting for project work.”

The aim of the programme is to impart knowledge and understanding about CSR through open and distance learning. Employees of companies undertaking CSR, professionals working in the development sector and NGOs implementing CSR activities as well as faculty, researchers and students in universities, research organizations and colleges graduates wanting to pursue a career in CSR can apply to the course.