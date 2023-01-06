IGNOU launches four PG diploma programmes in management; admission process begins

All the programmes have flexible entry and exit options and are recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and AICTE. (Representative image)

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today launched four post graduate diploma programmes in four different specialisations of management – human resource management, financial management, marketing management and operations management in its huge basket of academic programmes. These programmes are on offer from January 2023 academic session.

Any graduate with 50 per cent marks for the general category and 45 per cent for the reserved category can enrol in any of these MBA programmes without appearing for any entrance test. The last date for admission is January 31, 2023. Interested candidates can apply at the official website- ignou.ac.in.

As per the release, the university offers learner support centres pan India and in selected foreign countries where learners have the flexibility of selecting the study centre, examination centre and the session of examination according to their convenience