IGNOU launches diploma in value education

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today launched diploma programme in value education (DPVE). The candidates with higher secondary (10+2) pass certificate can apply for the programme at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The course will focus on to inculcate positive values in teachers, professionals, students, parents and the community by integrating values in their transactional process of teaching and learning.

The one-year programme will cover topics like overview and perspective of values, socio-psychological basis, pedagogy of values, application, support skills and activities, life skills education, human rights in India. The coordinators are Dr Grace Don Nemching, Prof.B.K.Pattanaik. The programme will be offered both in January and July sessions.

Recently, the university has launched PG diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (PGDCSR) through open and distance mode. The candidates with a minimum Bachelor’s degree can apply for the diploma programme. The online application process will be closed on February 28.