IGNOU launches diploma in Modern Office Practice (DMOP)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU’s) School of Vocational Education and Training (SOVET) has launched Diploma in Modern Office Practice (DMOP). The DMOP programme has combined conventional practices of Secretaries and Office Assistant’s job with computer aided management techniques.

Secretaries and Office Assistants play an important and versatile role in the modern office environment. They are expected to have thorough Knowledge of office management and procedures along with excellent communication and organization skills, read the IGNOU release.

The current business environment is demanding multi talented secretaries and office assistants. The programme will generate competent and skilled personnel at the entry level in any sector of employment.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a 10+2 pass certificate.

The medium of instruction will be English.

Duration of the programme: The maximum duration of the programme will be 3 years, while the minimum duration is 1 year. The courses will be offered in both July and January admission cycle.

Fee structure: The candidates need to submit an application fee of Rs 6,000.

Programme structure: The programme consists of the following five courses which will be delivered in the blended mode. Around 40 per cent of the Self Learning Material (SLM) will be available in printed form (particularly courses having practical component) and 60 per cent of the courses will be available in the form of soft copies which can be accessed through e-gyankosh/ mail.

The Diploma in Modern Office Practice (DMOP) programme will train the workforce for the positions of Personal Assistant, Private Secretary, Stenographers, Office Managers, Office Executives, Executive Assistants, Front End Executives, Data Entry Operators, Computer Operators, Self Employment.

The candidates can register themselves through the website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

