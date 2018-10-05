IGNOU launches certificate programme on ‘Peace Studies’ for jail inmates

The launch function was attended by honourable MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Nageshwar Rao, VC, IGNOU, and other dignitaries at the Gandhi Smriti The launch function was attended by honourable MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Nageshwar Rao, VC, IGNOU, and other dignitaries at the Gandhi Smriti

To mark the 150th year of Mahatama Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Indira Gandhi National Open University in association with Gandhi Smriti and Drashan Smriti has launched a Certificate programme on “Peace Studies and Conflict Management” for the pan India Jail inmates. The certificate programme aims to help jail inmates become better citizens once they go out and join the mainstream. The programme was attended by honourable MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Nageshwar Rao, VC, IGNOU, and other dignitaries at the Gandhi Smriti.

Addressing the event, Sahasrabuddhe advised the university to suitably phrase the word conflict. He has further suggested that the aim of the programme should be towards cohesion creation and confluence.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC, IGNOU said that he would like to thank the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Smriti on behalf of the University for the apt occasion chosen by the GSDS for the launch of the programme. He also announced that the programme would be free of cost for the jail inmates, adding that the jail inmates are not liabilities to the society and this programme could help them become assets.

