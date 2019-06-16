IGNOU launches certificate programme in Yoga

Ahead of the International Yoga Day, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a Certificate Programme in Yoga (CPY). The course will begin from July 2019 session.

Advertising

The course will be imparted in English and anyone who has attained education up to class 12, irrespective of the stream, can apply. The course will be for six months and students will be given maximum of two years to pass the course. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 10,000 for the entire programme.

The programme will be offered through the following Regional Centres: Delhi, Haridwar, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Ladnun, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune. The programme will have 3 courses with 16 Credits.

S.B. Arora, professor, IGNOU, said that after studying this particular programme, the learner shall understand the basic principles and practice of yoga. He further added that the programme also aims to make the candidate aware about the history and the contribution of various Yogis in the field of Yoga and attain both physical and mental health through Yoga.

“Yoga is essentially a practice based on an extremely subtle science, which focuses on bringing harmony between mind, body and spirit. It is a very powerful means to achieve physical, mental and emotional well being. Yoga paves the way to discover the self, the external world and nature. It is an art and science for healthy living. Yoga has several benefits including education, health and stress management,” said IGNOU in a release.