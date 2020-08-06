IGNOU launches certificate programme in Solid Waste Management

The candidates can apply through the website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. File Photo The candidates can apply through the website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. File Photo

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a certificate programme in Solid Waste Management course. The course has been offered for the July session taking note of the problems regarding waste management. The candidates can apply through the website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The programme consists of three courses – Introduction to Solid Waste Management, Municipal, Agricultural, Industrial and Hazardous Waste Management, Plastic, E-waste, Biomedical and Construction and Demolition Waste management. The Hindi will be the medium of instruction, and the programme will have a minimum duration of six months and maximum of two years.

According to the varsity, the course will focus on key objectives-

A. To sensitise the learners about the problem of waste generation and its impact on the environment and human health.

B. To familiarise the learners with existing legislation, knowledge and practices regarding Waste Management in the country

C. To prepare the learners with the ability to manage solid waste effectively.

The university has also launched certificate programmes in Tourism Studies, Arabic Language, Russian Language. The duration of the programme is of a minimum of six months and maximum one year. The medium of instruction is both in Hindi and English.

