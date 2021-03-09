IGNOU launches certificate programme in gender, agriculture and sustainable development

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today launched a certificate programme in gender, agriculture and sustainable development through open and distance mode. The programme is for six months and students who possessed a Bachelor degree can apply for the course. The online application window will be closed on March 15.

According to IGNOU, the programme will address key issues on women’s participation in agriculture and farming. “Women and men are affected differently by economic change and development, and thus an active public policy is needed to intervene to close gender gaps. In this context, agriculture needs to look towards sustainability in its planning and policy process and the women’s contribution to sustainable agricultural development,” IGNOU in its release mentioned.

The programme aims to create awareness about gender roles and typology of issues in sustainable agriculture, knowledge on sustainable development in relation to gender and agriculture, to build capacities in gender research in agriculture. The course coordinator is Dr G Uma.

For course details, please visit the website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.