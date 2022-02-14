IGNOU launches certificate programme in Food and Nutrition, check details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a certificate programme in Food and Nutrition on Monday, i.e. February 14, 2022. This new programme has been launched under IGNOU’s School of Continuing Education, and interested candidates can visit the official IGNOU website — ignouiop.samarth.edu.in — to apply.

The Certificate in Foods and Nutrition is a post-literacy level awareness programme meant for people with basic reading and writing skills. It aims to acquaint the learner with the role of food in ensuring healthy living for the individual, family and community, by including features such as food selection and preparation, nutrition from infancy to old age, economics of food, kitchen gardening, food adulteration, consumer rights, safety and education, and more.

No formal qualification is required for this programme but the candidate should be at least 18 years old, as on the last date for receipt of admission form. The course fee is Rs. 1,900 for full programme, with a registration fee of Rs. 200.

This course will be taught in Hindi and English and will be completed in a duration of six months, in online mode only.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: If you are an existing user, login through required credentials. New users should first register.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and make sure there is no spelling or factual error.

Step 4: Upload the documents requested by IGNOU.

Step 5: Pay the application and registration fee through credit card (master/visa), debit card (master/visa/Rupay) or net banking.

Step 6: Click on submit and save the page for future reference.

Last date for submission of application (without late fee) is February 21, 2022.