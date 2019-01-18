IGNOU launches certificate in Fashion Design

IGNOU’s School of Vocational Education and Training has launched a certificate programme in Fashion Design. The programme aims at preparing students for employability in the Indian apparel industry. Indian Apparel Industry is a labour intensive industry offering employment to approximately over 45 million people directly and 60 million people indirectly (IBEF, 2017). India enjoys comparative advantage in this industry due to (i) abundant supply of labour, and (ii) relatively low cost of labour.

Advertising

It helps to become apparel sourcing destination for many international companies and its share in global exports is about 26 per cent. The Government of India aims to achieve US 300 billion of textile exports by 2024-25 and create an additional 35 million job in textile sector. It is not possible to achieve the said target through existing formal training system. It becomes necessary to adopt exceptional pedagogical approach like blending learning for delivery of the programme as per industry needs.

It will develop basic knowledge and skills in pattern making and sewing techniques. The programme seeks to develop basic knowledge and understanding of the fundamentals of fashion design; understanding of the fashion industry in India and across the globe; impart fundamental knowledge of textiles; impart skills in digital technology in CAD; develop knowledge and understanding of pattern making skills and sewing techniques; and develop entrepreneurship and communication skills.

The programme will cater the needs of those who aspire to make their careers as assistants designers in the retail or export sectors, or want to become entrepreneurs, or would like to update their existing knowledge and specifically in pattern making and sewing.

Eligibility:

Educational qualifications:

Advertising

The candidates need to possess a Higher Secondary (10+2) pass certificate.

Medium of Instruction: English

Duration: Minimum 6 Months and Maximum 2 years.