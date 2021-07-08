IGNOU launches certificate course in Sanskrit

The course will be conducted for a period of 6 months. (Representational image/ Express Photo By Amit Mehra )

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) School of Humanities today launched the certificate course in Communicative Sanskrit (SSB) from the July 2021 session, through open and distance mode. Interested candidates may apply for the course at the admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to submit online form is July 15.

This course aims to improve the linguistic skills of students and enable them to converse in Sanksrit. The course will be conducted for a period of six months.

To be eligible for the course, candidates must have passed class 12 examinations or a suitable equivalent. The fee for the course is Rs 1500. Candidates must also pay a registration fee of Rs 200. For more details about the course, candidates may visit the official IGNOU website.

IGNOU recently launched new programmes and courses, such as a Master of Arts Jyotish (MAJY) programme and a Master of Arts (Drawing and Painting) (MADP) programme. These programmes will be conducted for a period of two years. Interested candidates may find details about these programmes and others offered by IGNOU on the official IGNOU website.