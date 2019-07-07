IGNOU launches certificate course in Persian language

IGNOU’s School of Foreign Languages (SOFL) has launched certificate course in Persian language (CPEL) through ODL (Open and Distance Learning) mode. The programme aims at those learners who are interested in learning Persian language in a non-native context and who desire to have knowledge of Persian culture.

The prime objective of this programme is that the learners acquire language skills (grammar, pronunciation, vocabulary, antonyms and synonyms, basic communicative competence, both in oral and written communication. The programme will enhance the learners to communicate effectively with the Persian or Iranian speaking world in the activities and exercises related to daily life.

Eligibility: 10+2 or 18 years of age

Medium of instruction: English and Persian

Duration of the programme: Minimum 6 months and maximum 2 years

Admission Cycle: Offered in both January and July sessions

Fee: Rs 1800/- for full programme

At present programme to be offered through the following regional centres in Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Srinagar and Noida