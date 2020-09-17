IGNOU launches certificate course in Mobile Application Development through ODL mode

Apply for certificate course in Mobile Application Development at ignou.ac.in. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new certificate course in Mobile Application Development (CMAD) through open and distance mode. The programme is for six months and students who have cleared plus 2 can apply for the course.

According to IGNOU, “The programme has five courses in total and every course will have two components assignment and term end examination respectively. If the course is having only theory counseling sessions, then there will be two components, namely, assignment and term end examination (Theory). If the course is having only practical counseling sessions, then there will be two components, namely, assignment, term end examination (practical).”

The course will focus on the development of mobile applications, programmes using python, and a database for user requirements. The candidates can apply at the website- ignou.ac.in, and can download the course material from egyankosh.ac.in.

The varsity earlier launched a Master’s programme in Sanskrit, Diploma course in Animal Welfare, BSc in Biochemistry through open and distance learning mode (ODL).

Due to the pandemic, several other facilities offered by the open university have been digitised including e-Gyankosh – a national digital repository, Gyanvani – an education FM radio, Gyandhara – internet audio, and contents of IGNOU’s library.

