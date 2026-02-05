IGNOU launches BSc in Fabric and Apparel Design under FYUP with multiple exit options

The BSc in Fabric and Apparel Design will be offered in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ representative)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new BSc programme – BSc in Fabric and Apparel Design. The new programme, through the School of Continuing Education (SOCE) at IGNOU, will be under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) for the January 2026 admission cycle. The BSc in Fabric and Apparel Design will be offered in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

The programme also follows a multiple exit framework, allowing students to earn a UG Certificate in Fabric and Apparel Design after completing the first year, a UG Diploma after the second year, a BSc degree after three years, and a BSc (Honours) in Fabric and Apparel Design upon successful completion of four years.