IGNOU launches BSc in Fabric and Apparel Design under FYUP with multiple exit options

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new BSc programme – BSc in Fabric and Apparel Design. The new programme, through the School of Continuing Education (SOCE) at IGNOU, will be under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) for the January 2026 admission cycle. The BSc in Fabric and Apparel Design will be offered in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.
The programme also follows a multiple exit framework, allowing students to earn a UG Certificate in Fabric and Apparel Design after completing the first year, a UG Diploma after the second year, a BSc degree after three years, and a BSc (Honours) in Fabric and Apparel Design upon successful completion of four years.
Read More | IGNOU introduces MSc in Data Science & Analytics programme
The application for the programme is open. The fee structure is set at Rs 11,000 per year, excluding applicable registration and development fees.
This programme, according to the Open University, is designed in accordance with the UGC’s Curriculum and Credit Framework and aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The programme is open to candidates who have completed 10+2 with Science as a compulsory stream. The medium of instruction is English. The total programme requirement is 120 credits for the three-year degree, and examinations are conducted on an annual basis.
The BSc in Fabric and Apparel Design programme seeks to equip learners with a strong foundation and practical skills in textile science, fashion design, and garment construction. It will integrate scientific understanding of textiles with creative design and technical training, preparing students for industry-oriented roles.
Read More | IGNOU launches two micro-credential courses with GIZ on 40th Foundation Day
The programme, as per IGNOU, will emphasise innovation, sustainability, and professional competence, enabling graduates to pursue careers in the textile and apparel industry, entrepreneurship, or higher studies.
Study materials will be provided in both print and digital formats, ensuring accessibility for learners across the country.
A Noida-based professional is making waves after he released a video, urging professionals to look through the realities of a side business. Vishwas Verma shared the advice after recounting his own experience of opening a small shop that ultimately failed to generate profit.