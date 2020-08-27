IGNOU launches BSc in Biochemistry through ODL mode

Apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in till August 31

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new course – Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Biochemistry through open and distance mode. The programme was designed and developed with academic consultation and support of distinguished academician in different disciplines of Biochemistry.

The candidates required to have a plus two pass certificate with Biology, Chemistry and Physics as subjects to be eligible to apply for the programme. The online window to apply for the course is August 31. The candidates can apply through the website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The course fee for the programme is Rs 43,500.

The varsity earlier launched a Master’s programme in Sanskrit through open and distance mode. The students of any discipline after graduation can pursue Master’s in Sanskrit with the flexibility of doing it through ODL mode.

Due to the pandemic, several other facilities offered by the open university have been digitised including e-Gyankosh – a national digital repository, Gyanvani – an education FM radio, Gyandhara – internet audio, and contents of IGNOU’s library, according to the varsity.

