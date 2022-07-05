IGNOU launches Bachelors programme in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (BAVMSME); check how to apply, eligibility

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is launching a bachelor’s level programme in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (BAVMSME) on the occasion of World MSME Day 2022. Interested candidates can apply for this programme at the official website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates have time till July 31, 2022, to apply for the programme. With a specialisation in MSME, this will be a three-year course, which will be taught in English and is being organised by the School of Vocational Education and Training.

IGNOU BAVMSME programme: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Registered users can log in by keying in their registered username and password. New candidates will have to register by filling in the required information in the student registration form.

Step 3: After registering and signing in, fill in the required personal and education information.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and certificates in the asked size and format, and then pay the application fee of Rs 300.

Step 5: Save and submit the form. Download the application form for future reference.

Eligibility

The programme will cater to the youth of the nation who are aspiring entrepreneurs. To be eligible for this programme, students should be able to produce proof of clearing 10+2 (or an equivalent degree) from a recognised institute.

Candidates have to pay Rs 5100 per year as the course fee, and an additional registration fee of Rs 300, as applicable.

This newly launched programme has been structured to help the students in developing their knowledge and skills for establishing a business venture in the future. The programme will also aid in increasing job opportunities for the youth in India.

It will teach students about recognising business opportunities, market study, innovation and implementation; planning and designing new projects; exploring investment opportunities; development and maintenance of business, marketing and social networking; taxation and obtaining licenses, among other concepts for 132 credits. Candidates will also be given the opportunity to attend training sessions and increase their efficiency in the field. Additionally, industry experts and successful entrepreneurs will share their experiences to provide practical insights.