IGNOU launches BA (performing arts) Hindustani music (honors) programme

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)‘s School of Performing and Visual Arts has launched a new Bachelor of Arts (Performing Arts) Hindustani Music (Honors) through open distance learning mode. Interested and eligible candidates may apply for the programme at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply for the course is July 15.

The programme is designed for a period of three years and provides learners with in-depth knowledge in the discipline of Hindustani Classical Music while allowing for exposure to subjects beyond the discipline as well.

Read | IGNOU launches certificate course in Sanskrit



The programme focuses on skill and competence development and aims at instilling professional and academic proficiency in learners, which will lead to overall development. The programme is only offered by the Regional Centre Delhi 1.

In order to be eligible for the course, candidates must have at least 10+2 years of education or its equivalent. The fee for each year of the programme is Rs 9,200 and candidates must pay an additional Rs. 200 during the time of registration. Candidates may find more information about the course on IGNOU’s official website.

The varsity recently launched new programmes and courses such as the MA Drawing and Painting (MAPD) and a Certificate course in Sanskrit. The MADP is designed for a minimum period of two years and a maximum period of four years. The Certificate course in Sanskrit will be conducted for a period of 6 months. Interested candidates may find more details about these courses and various others offered by IGNOU on the University’s official website- ignou.ac.in.