scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

IGNOU launches BA in Gender Studies (BAGS); check how to apply

This new programme will be organised by IGNOU's School of Gender and Development Studies. it will be a three year long and will be taught in English. Interested candidates can now apply for the programme at the official IGNOU website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU Launches BA in Gender Studies (BAGS) from January 2023It is necessary for such a IGNOU's new course on gender studies will be taught in English (Representative Image - Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)
Listen to this article
IGNOU launches BA in Gender Studies (BAGS); check how to apply
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Indian Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today launched a new BA course on Gender Studies (BAGS) in Open Distance Learning (ODL) mode. Interested candidates can now apply for the programme at the official IGNOU website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

This new programme will be organised by IGNOU’s School of Gender and Development Studies. It will be a three year long and will be taught in English. The tuition fee for the programme will be Rs 4000 per year.

IGNOU BA Gender Studies: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Registered users can login by keying in the required details. New users will have to register.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...

Step 3: Key in the personal information, education qualifications required.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents and images, and pay the application fee.

Step 5:  Submit the form. Download and save it for future reference.

To be eligible for this Bachelor of Arts (Gender Studies) course, interested candidates should have successfully cleared class 12 (or equivalent) from any registered school of any Indian registered board.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 18:27 IST
Next Story

Arpit Vasavada continues to haunt Bengal as Saurashtra take firm control over Bengal in Ranji final

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close