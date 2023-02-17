IGNOU launches BA in Gender Studies (BAGS); check how to apply

The Indian Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today launched a new BA course on Gender Studies (BAGS) in Open Distance Learning (ODL) mode. Interested candidates can now apply for the programme at the official IGNOU website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

This new programme will be organised by IGNOU’s School of Gender and Development Studies. It will be a three year long and will be taught in English. The tuition fee for the programme will be Rs 4000 per year.

IGNOU BA Gender Studies: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Registered users can login by keying in the required details. New users will have to register.

Step 3: Key in the personal information, education qualifications required.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents and images, and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the form. Download and save it for future reference.

To be eligible for this Bachelor of Arts (Gender Studies) course, interested candidates should have successfully cleared class 12 (or equivalent) from any registered school of any Indian registered board.