IGNOU Launches BA Facility and Services Management course; check how to apply, eligibility

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is launching a bachelors of arts course in Facility and Services Management (BAFSM). This programme has been launched by IGNOU’s School of Tourism and Hospitality Services Management. Interested candidates can apply for the newly launched course at the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

This will be a three year degree programme in the area of Facility Services Management with a modular approach. This course will be taught in English language and will have the option of multiple entries and exits, as per NEP 2020 guidelines.

IGNOU BAFSM course 2022 admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Fresh applicants need to click on ‘new registration’, whereas those who are already registered can login using registered credentials.

Step 3: Fill in all the required personal information and educational qualifications for the particular course application.

Step 4: After uploading copies of required documents, pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Step 5: Download and save the page for future reference.

To be eligible for this programme, candidates should have completed their education till 10+2 or equivalent from any recognised board. Every year, the academic session will begin both in July and January.

BAFMS is a job-oriented programme designed to acquaint the learner with the basic knowledge and skill set required to begin their career in the Facility Management Industry.