scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

IGNOU Launches BA Facility and Services Management course; check how to apply, eligibility

Interested candidates can apply for the newly launched course at the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU, Indira Gandhi National Open University, New coursesThis course will be taught in English language and will have the option of multiple entries and exits, as per NEP 2020 guidelines. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is launching a bachelors of arts course in Facility and Services Management (BAFSM). This programme has been launched by IGNOU’s School of Tourism and Hospitality Services Management. Interested candidates can apply for the newly launched course at the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

This will be a three year degree programme in the area of Facility Services Management with a modular approach. This course will be taught in English language and will have the option of multiple entries and exits, as per NEP 2020 guidelines.

Read |IGNOU to train 10000 teachers on the NEP 2020

IGNOU BAFSM course 2022 admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...

Step 2: Fresh applicants need to click on ‘new registration’, whereas those who are already registered can login using registered credentials.

Step 3: Fill in all the required personal information and educational qualifications for the particular course application.

Step 4: After uploading copies of required documents, pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Step 5: Download and save the page for future reference.

Advertisement

To be eligible for this programme, candidates should have completed their education till 10+2 or equivalent from any recognised board. Every year, the academic session will begin both in July and January.

BAFMS is a job-oriented programme designed to acquaint the learner with the basic knowledge and skill set required to begin their career in the Facility Management Industry.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 05:47:29 pm
Next Story

Kamal Haasan meets Oscar-winning makeup artist Michael Westmore ahead of Indian 2 shooting

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

India successfully flight-tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

India successfully flight-tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Cong attacks Shekhawat for comparing ‘Modi@20’ book to Bhagavad Gita

Cong attacks Shekhawat for comparing ‘Modi@20’ book to Bhagavad Gita

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement