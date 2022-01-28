scorecardresearch
Friday, January 28, 2022
IGNOU launches BA courses in Urdu and Sanskrit

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
January 28, 2022 5:15:51 pm
ignou, ignou.ac.in, ignou student innovation awardsBachelor courses in Sanskrit and Urdu will be offered from January 2022 admission session. File.

The School of Humanities, IGNOU, has launched Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Sanskrit (BASKH) and Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Urdu (BAUDH), which will be offered from the January 2022 admission session.

Nageshwar Rao, vice chancellor, IGNOU, in his presidential address at the launch of programmes said that many Urdu words are used by all of us in our daily lives and the amalgamation of the languages makes our culture unique.

The applicants interested to enrol in the programmes can access the admission portal of the university at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and register for the respective programmes.

The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and IGNOU had recently signed an MoU to link vocational education and training with higher education. The goal of the agreement is to create avenues for work opportunities for India’s youth and to strengthen the vocational and technical training framework. As per an official statement, nearly 32 NSTIs, 3000 ITIs, 500 PMKKs and 300 JSS will be associated with the varsity as registration, examination, and work centres.

The progress of the programme will be monitored and reviewed by a project steering committee. The committee will include representatives from both – the varsity and the skill ministry. The memorandum has been signed for a period of ten years and is subject to renewal on mutual agreement.

