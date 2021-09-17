IGNOU launches AICTE approved Neo MBA programmes

School of Management Studies (SOMS), IGNOU today launched a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme. The MBA programme on offer from July 2021 admission cycle is approved by AICTE. The last date for admission to the programmes is September 30. Interested and eligible students can apply at ignour.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates who have passed a bachelor’s degree with 50 marks for the general category and 45 per cent marks for the reserved category can enroll in the programme. No entrance test will be conducted for admission to the course.

The programme is designed by renowned academicians and industry experts and is equipped with a contemporary curriculum and the latest course material. It offers five different specialisations such as human resource management, financial management, marketing management, operations management and services management.

Learners have to complete 28 courses spanning four semesters and have 116 credits. The programme is offered pan India and in selected foreign countries. The minimum duration is 2 years and the maximum is 4 years.

Similarly SOMS, IGNOU in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Banking Finance (IIBF) is offering MBA in Banking and Finance (MBF). The eligibility criteria for admission to this programme is a bachelor degree of a minimum of three years duration with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent in the case of candidates belonging to a reserved category).

Applicant should have passed the CAIIB examinations of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance, Mumbai, and awarded the requisite qualification/credentials therefore by the Institute. They should have been working with the banking or financial services sector for a period of at least two years. It’s a 116 credits programme span over four semesters and duration of a minimum of 2 years and maximum of 4 years.