IGNOU launches 9 one-year Master’s programmes

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced one-year master’s degree programmes for graduates who have completed a four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP). The initiative offers an accelerated postgraduate route in select disciplines and is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework.

According to the announcement shared by IGNOU on their social media, nine one-year master’s programmes are available under the initiative.

𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐎𝐔 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝟗 𝐎𝐧𝐞-𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐬

IGNOU has launched 9 One-Year Master’s degree programmes for graduates of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme, providing accelerated postgraduate pathway aligned with the #NEP2020 pic.twitter.com/ARhDfT5KN9 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 13, 2026

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List of 9 courses

The programmes announced by the university are:

M.A. Economics

M.A. Sociology

M.A. History

M.Com.

M.A. Journalism and Mass Communication

M.A. English

M.A. Hindi

M.A. Sanskrit

M.A. Urdu

The one-year postgraduate programmes are for candidates who have completed a four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP). The initiative provides eligible graduates with an accelerated pathway to postgraduate study while allowing them to pursue higher education in their chosen discipline.

IGNOU has been expanding its FYUP offerings in line with the UGC’s Curriculum and Credit Framework and the objectives of NEP 2020. The university currently offers several undergraduate programmes under the FYUP structure, including Bachelor of Arts programmes in disciplines such as English, Sanskrit and other subjects.

Candidates interested in the one-year master’s programmes should carefully verify the programme-specific eligibility criteria, admission process, fee details and availability before submitting an application.

Moreover, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the re-registration deadline for the July 2026 session. The students have time till August 16, 2026, to register. This applies to all eligible students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses under both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes.