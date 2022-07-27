IGNOU launches new MBA, MCom programmes in online mode

Open university IGNOU’s School of Management Studies has launched four new MBA programmes in functional specialisation areas and MCom programme in the online mode from the July 2022 session.

The candidates can choose and join an MBA programme in any functional specialisation in Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, Financial Management, and Operations Management. The MCom programme would also help working professionals.

Prof Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, said all these programmes have been revised as per today’s requirements and are in line with the recommendations of NEP 2020.

The interested candidates can take admission and register for MBA ODL Programmes through visiting the official websites — https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ for MBA and for M.Com (Online) https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/