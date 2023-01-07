scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

IGNOU launches 3 specialised master’s degrees in journalism

The three launched specialised master's degree programmes are MA in Development Journalism, MA in Journalism and Electronic Media, MA in Journalism and Digital Media. & PG Diploma in Advertising and Integrated Communication.

These programmes are offered through open and distance modes.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today launched three specialised master’s degree programmes in the field of journalism from January 2023 admission cycle. These programmes are offered through open and distance modes.

The three launched specialised master’s degree programmes are MA in Development Journalism, MA in Journalism and Electronic Media, MA in Journalism and Digital Media. & PG Diploma in Advertising and Integrated Communication. Admission for these programmes starts in January 2023.

 IGNOU offers these programmes with flexibility in lateral exit and entry options, and learners can pursue their programmes at their convenience. As per the release, programmes reflect the current trends in the media industry and help learners to acquire specific skill sets.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 14:29 IST
