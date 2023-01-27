scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
IGNOU launches masters programme in environmental studies

IGNOU 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University has launched MA (Environmental Studies) programme from January 2023 session. Candidates can register from the official website of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU launches Environmental Studies programme from January 2023 sessionThe MA Environmental Studies programme with a multidisciplinary and an interdisciplinary approach aims to generate awareness on a wide variety of environmental concerns. (Representive Image - Express Group)

IGNOU 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today launched MA (Environmental Studies) programme which will be available from January 2023 session. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website – ignou.ac.in

Read |Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: ‘Adopt digital fasting once a week,’ PM Modi advises students

As per the release, the MA Environmental Studies programme aims to generate awareness of various environmental concerns. The programme will be offered with a modular Approach. The learners after completing the first year will be eligible to receive Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental Studies. 

Eligibility

Bachelor Degree in any discipline of Science / Engineering / AgricultureSciences / Forestry / Veterinary Science from a recognized University.

IGNOU 2023 Registration: how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Register Online’ followed by ‘Fresh Admission’ link.

Step 3: Select ‘Click Here for New Registration’.

Step 4. Fill up the IGNOU Application Form 2023.

Step 5: Fill out the programme details and submit the educational qualification details.

Step 6: Select the mode of getting the study material.

Step 7: Uploading of documents and submit.

Step 8: Download the form and take a print out for further use.

Fee Structure for MA program Environmental Studies is Rs 7500 per year + Rs 300 in the first year.

Also read |IGNOU launches 3 specialised master’s degree programmes in journalism; check details

Through this programme, learners will gain knowledge and understanding of the physical, chemical and biological processes of the environment, to expose the learners with theoretical principles involved in air, water and soil pollution and monitoring systems, to emphasize the principles and practices involved in sustainable natural resources management and environmental management, and to impart knowledge and understanding in impact assessment, environmental audit and laws.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 15:09 IST
