IGNOU June term-end-exam admit card 2019 released: How to download

IGNOU admit card: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the term end examinations (TEE). The June TEE exams will be conducted from June 1, 2019 (Saturday). Interested students can download the June TEE admit card 2019 from the official websites, ignou.ac.in.

Advertising

The IGNOU June term end examinations will be conducted in two shifts – morning and evening. The exams will conclude on June 29, 2019 (Saturday).

IGNOU admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download hall ticket for term end june 2019’ under ‘alerts’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using enrolment number, select a programme from the drop-down menu and submit

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Students need to download the admit card and bring a copy of the same to the exam hall. No candidate will be permitted to enter the exam hall without valid admit card and verification.

Meanwhile, the process for admission to several courses at the IGNOU has begun and will conclude on July 15 for certificate programmes and on July 31 for all other programmes. Interested candidates can apply both online (at ignou.ac.in) and offline, by visiting their respective center.