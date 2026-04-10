IGNOU June 2026 TEE form submission deadline extended again, till April 26

The examination is for both ODL and online programmes offered by the University. The exam will likely start on December 1 onwards likely till January 8. (Express File Photo)

IGNOU June 2026 TEE Deadline 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline for submission of the online examination form for the June 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE). As per an official notification issued on April 10, the university has pushed the last date to apply without a late fee to April 26, 2026, offering relief to students enrolled in both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes.

Earlier, the submission window without a late fee had begun on March 10 and was scheduled to close on April 10, 2026. The university had also introduced a late fee window from April 11 to April 24. However, with the latest revision, the entire schedule has been updated. Students will now have an extended period to complete the process.