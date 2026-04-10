IGNOU June 2026 TEE form submission deadline extended again, till April 26

IGNOU June 2026 TEE Deadline 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline for submission of the online examination form for the June 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE). As per an official notification issued on April 10, the university has pushed the last date to apply without a late fee to April 26, 2026, offering relief to students enrolled in both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes.
Earlier, the submission window without a late fee had begun on March 10 and was scheduled to close on April 10, 2026. The university had also introduced a late fee window from April 11 to April 24. However, with the latest revision, the entire schedule has been updated. Students will now have an extended period to complete the process.
|Phase
|Original deadline
|Revised deadline
|Without Late Fee
|April 10, 2026
|April 26, 2026
|With Late Fee (Rs 1,100)
|April 11 – April 24, 2026
|April 27 – April 30, 2026
As per the revised timeline, candidates who are unable to submit their forms by April 26 can still apply during the late fee window from April 27 to April 30, 2026, by paying a penalty of Rs 1,100.
The university has advised students to complete the process within the stipulated timelines to avoid last-minute issues or payment failures.
The notification, issued by IGNOU’s Student Evaluation Division (Exam-II), applies to all eligible students appearing for the June 2026 TEE. The university has also clarified that this extension has been granted with the approval of the competent authority, indicating that no further extensions may be provided.
Notification regarding extension of last date for submission of Online Examination Form for June, 2026 TEE pic.twitter.com/6ZbzFbcD9N
— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) April 10, 2026
Students are required to fill out the examination form online through the official IGNOU portal and ensure that all details, including course codes and exam centres, are correctly entered. Any discrepancies may affect hall ticket issuance or exam scheduling.
This extension is particularly beneficial for students who may have missed earlier deadlines due to academic, technical, or personal reasons. However, candidates are encouraged not to delay further and complete their submissions well before the closing date.