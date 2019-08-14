IGNOU June term-end exam 2019 results declared, steps to check

IGNOU June term end exam results 2019: The results of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) June term-end examinations have been released. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in.

The grade cards have also been released and can be accessed by the students at the official website.

IGNOU June term end exam 2019 results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Candidates can visit the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab available on the home page

Step 3: A new screen will open

Step 4: Candidates have to click on the June 2019 result listed on the top of the page

Step 5: Candidates have to enter their nine digit enrollment number and click on submit

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Candidates can download the result and take a print out for further references.

The exams for June TEE 2019 were started on June 1 and were concluded on June 29, 2019. The were conducted in the morning shift and evening shift. The process for admission in the ceritification programme was concluded on July 15, 2019 and for other programmes admission will be concluded on July 31, 2019.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University is one of the largest distance learning universities which has 21 schools, 67 regional centres, 2667 study centres which are in collaboration with schools and 29 overseas centres in 15 countries.