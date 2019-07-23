IGNOU June term end exam 2019 results declared, how to check

IGNOU June term end exam 2019: The Indra Gandhi National open University has released the results of June term end examinations on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Students who have appeared in exam can check their results on the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in.

Steps to check results for IGNOU June term end exam 2019:

Step 1: Candidates can visit the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab available on the home page

Step 3: A new screen will open

Step 4: Candidates have to click on the June 2019 result listed on the top of the page

Step 5: Candidates have to enter their nine digit enrollment number and click on submit

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Candidates can download the result and take a print out for further references

The exams for June TEE 2019 were started on June 1, 2019 and were concluded on June 29, 2019. The were conducted in two shifts Morning Shift and Evening Shift. The process for admission in ceritification programme was concluded on July 15, 2019 and for other programmes admission will be concluded on July 31, 2019.

The Indra Gandhi National Open University is one of the largest distance learning universities which has 21 schools, 67 regional centres, 2667 study centres which are in collaboration with schools and 29 overseas centres in 15 countries.