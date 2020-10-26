IGNOU June TEE result 2020 released, here’s how to check

Check June TEE result at ignou.ac.in. Representational image/ file

IGNOU June TEE result 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) declared the results for the June term-end examinations. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the results for BCA, MCA, MP, MPB, BDP, BA, BCom, BSc have been released, and students can check it through the website.

The term-end exam was held from September 17 to October 16. IGNOU has also launched several new courses that will be delivered online. The new offerings by IGNOU in the digital space include MA in Hindi, MA in Gandhi and Peace Studies, BA in Tourism Studies, certificate course in Arabic, a certificate in Information Technology, a certificate programme in Library and Information Science.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

IGNOU June TEE result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Candidates can visit the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab available on the home page

Step 3: A new screen will open

Step 4: Candidates have to click on the June 2020 result listed on the top of the page

Step 5: Then they have to enter their nine-digit enrollment number and click on submit

Read | IGNOU launches certificate course in Mobile Application Development through ODL mode

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Candidates can download the result and take a print out for further references.

Meanwhile, IGNOU had extended the deadline for the July 2020 admission session till October. Candidates who have not applied or submitted applications so far can do so at the official website, ignou.ac.in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd