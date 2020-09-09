IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2020: How to download

Download hall ticket at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU TEE Hall Ticket 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is expected to release the June 2020 term end examinations (TEE) hall ticket today. According to an official, the students who will appear for the September 17 exam can download their hall ticket today. The admit card will be available at the website- ignou.ac.in.

The exam will be held from September 17 to October 16 for all the PG, UG, PG Diploma, and certificate courses. The exam was earlier postponed on several occasions due to lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic.

IGNOU admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Hall Ticket for Term End Examination June 2020’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

Step 4: Log-in using enrolment number, select a programme from the drop-down menu and submit

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The exam will be conducted in two sessions following the strict COVID-19 guidelines. The students without masks will not be allowed to appear in the exam. The students who could not able to appear in the exam will be accommodated in the December session.

Read| Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business Analytics

IGNOU has launched several new courses which will be delivered online. The varsity has started the admission process for 10 programmes which takes it to a total of 13 online programmes on offer. The varsity has also included another 24 courses on the SWAYAM portal taking the total number to 45 courses which includes some independent courses from varied fields and subjects.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd