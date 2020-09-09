IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2020 for BEd released, check direct link

IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2020: Download hall ticket for BEd programme at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for the June Term End Exams (TEE) BEd programmes. The hall ticket is available at the website- ignou.ac.in. The admit card for the other PG, UG, PG Diploma programmes will be released this week. According to CPRO Rajesh Sharma, “The hall ticket of the term end exam will be released in another two to three days. The admit card will be available to download at ignou.ac.in.”

The term exam will be conducted between September 17 and October 16 in two shifts. The detail datesheet is available at the website.

IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Hall Ticket for Term End BEd Examination June 2020’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using enrolment number, select a programme from the drop-down menu and submit

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The exam will be conducted in two sessions following the strict COVID-19 guidelines. The students without masks will not be allowed to appear in the exam. The students who could not able to appear in the exam will be accommodated in the December session.

