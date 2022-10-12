scorecardresearch
IGNOU June TEE 2022 result declared; how to check

IGNOU TEE Result 2022: This year, the open university conducted term end exams for various programmes from July 20, 2022.

Students who appeared for the exams can now check their score at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU TEE Result: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today released the June 2022 term end examination result. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their score at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Read |IGNOU July 2022 Session: Registration date re-extended for UG, PG programmes

IGNOU TEE result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for the term end exam result

Step 3: After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to a new window. Enter your enrolment number and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also announced the TEE December 2021 exam results. “ In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled,” the official website reads.

 

 

