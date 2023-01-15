IGNOU June TEE 2022: Registration deadline extended till January 20; check how to apply

IGNOU June TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Saturday extended the deadline of the registration of June term end examination (TEE) 2022. The interested candidates can now apply at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the deadline for registration of June TEE 2022 exams has been extended till January 20, 2023.

IGNOU June TEE 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Submission of Online examination form for June 2022 of IGNOU Online Programmes new’.

Step 3: Fill in the personal and educational details asked in the application form.

Step 4: Deposit application fees, and submit the application form.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 200 for the students appearing in the Territory of India. For those, who are appearing for the exams from outside the Territory of India, the application fee is US $20 per course. The June 2022 TEE for online programmes are scheduled to be conducted from January 23, 2023 onwards.