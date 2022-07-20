IGNOU June TEE 2022 hall ticket released; steps to download

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall tickets for June 2022 Term-end Examinations (TEE). Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website – ignou.ac.in

The university will commence exams on July 22 which will conclude on September 5. The exam will be administered at 831 examination centres including 18 overseas centres and 82 centres in jails for jail inmates.

IGNOU June TEE hall ticket 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter enrolment number and select your programme

Step 4: Click on submit to access the admit card

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further reference

IGNOU has directed all examination Centres to allow students to appear in examinations even if the students do not possess the hall ticket, but their names exist in the list of examinees/Attendance Sheets for these centres.

The students must possess the valid Photo Identity Card issued by the University/Government during the examination. Mobile phones and any other electronic gadgets are not permitted inside the examination halls.