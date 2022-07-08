IGNOU June TEE 2022 date sheet released; check exam schedule here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the date sheet for IGNOU June TEE 2022. Candidates who are registered to appear for the IGNOU June TEE 2022 exam can check the detailed date sheet at the official website — ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU June TEE 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted from July 22 and will conclude on September 5, 2022. The exams are divided into shifts – the first shift will begin from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be held from 2 pm till 5 pm.

IGNOU Date Sheet 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Tentative date sheet for TEE June” tab given under the news and announcements section.

Step 3: Then, click on the link that reads “click here for details”.

Step 4: After clicking on the link, your exam date sheet will appear along with instructions.

Step 5: Download and save the IGNOU date sheet for future use.

“ Hall Tickets of the eligible students will be available on the University website soon. Students are advised to visit the University website (www.ignou.ac.in) regularly and download their Hall Ticket and follow the instructions printed on the Hall Ticket”, the official notice reads