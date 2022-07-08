scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

IGNOU June TEE 2022 date sheet released; check exam schedule here

The IGNOU June TEE 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted from July 22 and will conclude on September 5, 2022. Candidates can download datasheet at ignou.ac.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
July 8, 2022 5:53:21 pm
ignou tee june 2022 datsheethe exams are divided into shiftsExpress Photo by Sandip Daundkar

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the date sheet for IGNOU June TEE 2022. Candidates who are registered to appear for the IGNOU June TEE 2022 exam can check the detailed date sheet at the official website — ignou.ac.in. 

Read |IGNOU launches Bachelors in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (BAVMSME); check how to apply, eligibility

The IGNOU June TEE 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted from July 22 and will conclude on September 5, 2022. The exams are divided into shifts – the first shift will begin from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be held from 2 pm till 5 pm. 

 IGNOU Date Sheet 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — ignou.ac.in. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...Premium
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...Premium
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accountsPremium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accounts
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft casePremium
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft case

Step 2: Click on the “Tentative date sheet for TEE June” tab given under the news and announcements section.

Step 3: Then, click on the link that reads “click here for details”.

Step 4: After clicking on the link, your exam date sheet will appear along with instructions.

Step 5: Download and save the IGNOU date sheet for future use.

“ Hall Tickets of the eligible students will be available on the University website soon. Students are advised to visit the University website (www.ignou.ac.in) regularly and download their Hall Ticket and follow the instructions printed on the Hall Ticket”, the official notice reads

 

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement