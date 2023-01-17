scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet released; how to check

IGNOU June TEE 2022: IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet released. Candidates can check the exam dates through the official site of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in.

The exam dates have been released for all programmes. For more details check the official website of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in.
IGNOU June TEE 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released June Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 datesheet. The exam for online courses will begin on January 23 and will end on February 10. Candidates can check the date sheet at the official site of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU June TEE examination will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

The exam dates have been released for all programmes. For more details check the official website of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet: how to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The last date to apply for June 2022 TEE for online programmes is till January 20, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in.

