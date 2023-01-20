scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

IGNOU June TEE 2022: Hall tickets released, steps to download

IGNOU June TEE 2022:Admit cards of the students who submitted the examination form on or after January 18 will be made available on January 21 at 2 pm.

IGNOU releases admit card for the June TEE 2022 examinationAdmit cards of the students who submitted the examination form on or after January 18 will be made available on January 21 at 2 pm. Image Source: Unsplash
Listen to this article
IGNOU June TEE 2022: Hall tickets released, steps to download
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

IGNOU June TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today released the hall tickets for June Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 examination. Registered and eligible students can download the admit card from the official website- ignou.ac.in

Read |DU students protest for roll back of FYUP

IGNOU June TEE 2022 registration process ended today, January 20 at 6 pm. Admit cards of the students who submitted the examination form on or after January 18 will be made available on January 21 at 2 pm.

IGNOU June TEE 2022: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- http://www.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Hall Ticket Link for Online Programme’ link given on home page

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...

Step 3: Fill in your enrollment number and programme, and  choose submit

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the hall ticket for future references

Students are advised to carry a hard copy of the hall ticket to the examination center to avoid any last minute confusion

Advertisement

According to the official notice, IGNOU June TEE 2022 will be  of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type for the certificates and diplomas programme while it will be descriptive type for post graduate and under graduate programmes

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 17:46 IST
Next Story

Gautam Adani is hooked on ChatGPT, says race for AI to get complex as chip war

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close