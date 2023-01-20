IGNOU June TEE 2022: Hall tickets released, steps to download

IGNOU June TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today released the hall tickets for June Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 examination. Registered and eligible students can download the admit card from the official website- ignou.ac.in

IGNOU June TEE 2022 registration process ended today, January 20 at 6 pm. Admit cards of the students who submitted the examination form on or after January 18 will be made available on January 21 at 2 pm.

IGNOU June TEE 2022: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- http://www.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Hall Ticket Link for Online Programme’ link given on home page

Step 3: Fill in your enrollment number and programme, and choose submit

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the hall ticket for future references

Students are advised to carry a hard copy of the hall ticket to the examination center to avoid any last minute confusion

According to the official notice, IGNOU June TEE 2022 will be of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type for the certificates and diplomas programme while it will be descriptive type for post graduate and under graduate programmes