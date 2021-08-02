IGNOU June TEE 2021 from tomorrow, over 4 lakh students to appear

The hall tickets are also available on the IGNOU website ignou.ac.in. File.

The June 2021 Term-End Examinations (TEE) of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) are going to commence from August 3 and will conclude on September 9.

The exams are being conducted for the final year of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes along with their backlogs, if any. The examinations of PG diploma, diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes will also be held from August 3 onwards.

The university has established 766 examination centres including 19 overseas centres and 80 centres in jails for jail inmates.

The hall tickets (examination intimation slips) have been issued to 4,23,849 eligible students who had applied for appearing in the TEE. The hall tickets are also available on the IGNOU website ignou.ac.in. The students may download the hall tickets from the university website and appear for their examinations.

The examination centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in examinations even if they do not possess the hall ticket (examination intimation slip), but their names exist in the list of examinees for these centres.

In order to avail this provision, students are advised to be in possession of a valid identity card issued by the university/ government. Mobile phones and any other electronic gadgets are not permitted inside the examination halls.

Separate hall tickets shall be issued to the students of BCA and MCA for the term-end practical examinations. Students are advised to contact the respective regional centres in the last week of September 2021 for their practical examinations.

For B.LI.Sc (Library Science), all theory examination centres are not activated for the conduct of practical examinations. Students for the programme are advised to contact the examination centre superintendents and regional centres for practical examination centres.