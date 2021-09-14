IGNOU June TEE 2021 admit card released, check how to download 

September 14, 2021 4:09:18 pm
IGNOU TEE admit card: The Indra Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will today release the hall tickets for the June Term End Exam (TEE) for all graduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programs on its official website — ignou.ac.in. Students who have registered online can now download the admit card.
The June Term End Examination (TEE) will be conducted from September 27 to October 6. Multiple choice question (MCQ) based online remote proctored examination (ORPE) will be conducted for the certificates and diplomas (online programmes). The learners can appear for the examination from their home or at their choice of places.
IGNOU June Term End Exam 2021: How to download admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website— ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the hall ticket link
Step 3: You will land at new page that will have a list of admit card links
Step 4: Choose your course
Step 5: Submit your control no, mobile number and date of birth
Step 6: Admit card will appear on the screen
The online application process to submit the examination form is still active and the last date to apply online for TEE is September 20, 2021. The prescribed exam fee is Rs. 200/- per course (Theory courses and practical/lab courses).
