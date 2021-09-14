scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
IGNOU June TEE 2021 admit card released, check how to download 

The online application process to submit the examination form is still active and the last date to apply online for TEE is September 20, 2021.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
September 14, 2021 4:09:18 pm
IGNOU admit cardStudents who have registered online can now download the admit card. (Representative image)

IGNOU TEE admit card: The Indra Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will today release the hall tickets for the June Term End Exam (TEE) for all graduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programs on its official website — ignou.ac.in. Students who have registered online can now download the admit card. 

The June Term End Examination (TEE) will be conducted from September 27 to October 6. Multiple choice question (MCQ) based online remote proctored examination (ORPE) will be conducted for the certificates and diplomas (online programmes). The learners can appear for the examination from their home or at their choice of places.

IGNOU June Term End Exam 2021: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website— ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the hall ticket link

Step 3: You will land at new page that will have a list of admit card links

Step 4: Choose your course

Step 5: Submit your control no, mobile number and date of birth

Step 6: Admit card will appear on the screen

The online application process to submit the examination form is still active and the last date to apply online for TEE is September 20, 2021. The prescribed exam fee is Rs. 200/- per course (Theory courses and practical/lab courses).

 

