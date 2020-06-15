IGNOU June TEE 2020: Exam form, assignment submission deadline extended

Assignments can be submitted at ignou.ac.in (Representational image) Assignments can be submitted at ignou.ac.in (Representational image)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to submit examination forms, assignments and projects, internships, field journals, or dissertations for the term-end exams (TEE) till June 30. “Owing to the further extension of the lockdown on account of the CoronaVirus (COVID-19), the last date for the following has been extended till June 30, 2020 by the university,” IGNOU’s official notice read.

IGNOU is accepting the project work and submissions through online modes this year to ensure the safety of candidates during the coronavirus pandemic. The last date to submit the assignments digitally was June 15. To submit their assignments online, candidates have to follow the following steps –

Step 1: Visit ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online project upload’ link under ‘alert’

Step 3: A New page will open

Step 4: Click on ‘click here to upload project’

Step 5: Read instructions, click the checkbox

Step 6: Upload documents, submit

Meanwhile, IGNOU has started enrolment for its July admission cycle. The admissions are open for distance learning courses for bachelor’s, masters, PG diploma, diploma, certificate, and all other programmes. The last date to apply is July 31. This year, IGNOU is also ensuring provisional admissions for the candidates as the result declarations have been delayed.

This year, IGNOU has also launched several new courses which will be delivered online. The varsity has started the admission process for 10 programmes which takes it to a total of 13 online programmes on offer. The varsity has also included another 24 courses on the SWAYAM portal taking the total number to 45 courses which includes some independent courses from varied fields and subjects.

The new offerings by IGNOU in the digital space include MA in Hindi, MA in Gandhi and Peace Studies, BA in Tourism Studies, certificate course in Arabic, a certificate in Information Technology, a certificate programme in Library and Information Science.

