IGNOU further extends exam form, assignment submission deadline

IGNOU June TEE 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to submit examination forms, assignments, and projects, internships, field journals, or dissertations for the term-end exams (TEE) till July 15. Candidates were earlier asked to submit the same by June 15 which was then extended till June 30 and now has been extended again. The re-registration date to apply for admission to the new session has also been extended till July 31, 2020. The students can re-register through the website- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU is accepting the project work and submissions through online modes this year to ensure the safety of candidates during the coronavirus pandemic. To submit their assignments online, candidates have to follow the following steps –

Step 1: Visit ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online project upload’ link under ‘alert’

Step 3: A New page will open

Step 4: Click on ‘click here to upload project’

Step 5: Read instructions, click the checkbox Step 6: Upload documents, submit

Meanwhile, IGNOU has started enrolment for its July admission cycle. The admissions are open for distance learning courses for bachelor’s, masters, PG diploma, diploma, certificate, and all other programmes. The last date to apply is July 31. This year, IGNOU is also ensuring provisional admissions for the candidates as the result declarations have been delayed.

This year, IGNOU has also launched several new courses which will be delivered online. The new offerings by IGNOU in the digital space include MA in Hindi, MA in Gandhi and Peace Studies, BA in Tourism Studies, certificate course in Arabic, a certificate in Information Technology, a certificate programme in Library and Information Science.

