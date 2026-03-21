IGNOU June 2026 TEE: Exam form submission begins, guidelines released

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released an official notification for the June 2026 Term-End Examinations (TEE) for students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes.
As per the announcement, the exams will begin from June 1, 2026, and will be conducted in both pen and paper and computer-based test (CBT) modes.
Students can now submit their examination forms online through the Samarth portal. The university will be accepting applications without late fee from March 10 to April 10 and with late fee of Rs 1,100 from April 11 to April 24.
IGNOU has clearly stated that no extension will be granted beyond these dates.
Candidates must submit their exam forms through the official student portal. Those who are not yet registered must complete the registration process before applying.
While filling out the form, students should carefully select examination mode – pen and paper or CBT, courses and examination centre.
No requests for changes in exam centre or selected courses will be accepted after submission.
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Students are advised to check their December 2025 TEE results before applying and ensure that their programme remains valid. They should carefully read all instructions available on the Samarth portal before submitting the examination form. It is important to note that fees, once paid, are non-refundable. Additionally, students enrolled in practical or lab-based courses, including BLIS, must contact their respective regional centres for details regarding the exam venue and schedule.
The university has also informed date clashes due to backlog or same-group courses will not be considered and the Open University reserves the right to reschedule or cancel exams under unavoidable circumstances.
Students facing issues while filling out the examination form can contact their regional centres or reach out to the university through official support channels.