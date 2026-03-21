IGNOU June 2026 TEE: Exam form submission begins, guidelines released

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released an official notification for the June 2026 Term-End Examinations (TEE) for students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes.

As per the announcement, the exams will begin from June 1, 2026, and will be conducted in both pen and paper and computer-based test (CBT) modes.

IGNOU June 2026 TEE: Exam form dates

Students can now submit their examination forms online through the Samarth portal. The university will be accepting applications without late fee from March 10 to April 10 and with late fee of Rs 1,100 from April 11 to April 24.

IGNOU has clearly stated that no extension will be granted beyond these dates.