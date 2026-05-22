IGNOU June 2026 TEE admit cards released, exams from June 1

IGNOU June 2026 exams: The Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) on May 22 has released the admit cards for the June 2026 term-end exams (TEE). Students can access the June 2026 TEE hall ticket from the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in.

To download the admit card candidates need to first visit the Samarth Portal at ignou.samarth.edu.in and login with their respective Login ID created while filling the TEE form. The hall ticket will include key information like details of the candiate, schedule of the exams, location of the exam centre, prohibited items, documents to carry, etc. Students are requried to verify their details carefully and report any discrepancies to the University.