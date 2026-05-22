IGNOU June 2026 TEE admit cards released, exams from June 1

IGNOU June 2026 exams: The Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) on May 22 has released the admit cards for the June 2026 term-end exams (TEE). Students can access the June 2026 TEE hall ticket from the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in.
To download the admit card candidates need to first visit the Samarth Portal at ignou.samarth.edu.in and login with their respective Login ID created while filling the TEE form. The hall ticket will include key information like details of the candiate, schedule of the exams, location of the exam centre, prohibited items, documents to carry, etc. Students are requried to verify their details carefully and report any discrepancies to the University.
The IGNOU term end exams are scheduled to be conducted from June 1, 2026. As informed prior through a public notice, requests for a change in the exam centre will not be allowed and all students are compulsorily required to appear for the exams at their respective exam centres as specified in their hall ticket issued by IGNOU.
The registrations for the exams were held in April with the revised deadline being April 26. However students were also allowed to register from April 27 to April 30, 2026 with a late fee of Rs 1,100.
Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the deadline for July 2026 re-registrations. Students who have not yet re-registered for online programs and online distance learning (ODL) by July 2026 can do so by June 30, 2026. Students who are interested can re-register at ignou.samarth.edu.in, the IGNOU dashboard. Except the certificate and semester-based programs, the Open University has extended the application deadline for all online distance learning and online mode programs. The official website, iop.ignouonline.ac.in, has the list of programs offered online. Students can review the programs and then submit their application.