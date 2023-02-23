IGNOU June 2023 TEE: Tentative date sheet released, exams from June 1

IGNOU June 2023 TEE: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today released the revised tentative date sheet for Term End Examination (TEE)- June 2023 on their official website. Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the schedule at ignou.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted on two shifts – first shift will be held from 10 am to 1 pm while the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination will begin on June 1 and will end on July 6.

The application process is likely to begin on March 1. In case of any issue, the candidates can drop a mail at datesheet@ignou.ac.in.

On February 21, IGNOU extended the admission deadline for January 2023 session for both online and ODL mode till February 28.