Saturday, October 30, 2021
IGNOU June 2021 session: Students of first-year UG, PG courses exempted from appearing in TEE exams

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
October 30, 2021 11:52:57 am
IGNOU, IGNOU student innovation awardsIGNOU exempts students from appearing in the Term-end-Examination of the First Year courses of Bachelor and Masters Degree: Term-end-Examination, June 2021. File.

IGNOU has decided to give exemption to the students of first year courses of bachelor and masters degree term-end examinations June 2021. Students who were enrolled in the first year of the programme in the July 2020 admission session and who were eligible to appear in the TEE June 2021 for the first time are exempted from appearing in the TEE of the first year courses.  

The marks or grades secured by the students in the TEE of the first year courses will be assigned based on the average marks or grades obtained by them in the term-end examination of the second year courses.

Read |IGNOU extends registration validity of students whose validity expired in TEE June 2021

The provision is available only for students of BAG, BCOMG, BSCG, BTS, BAVTM, BAECH, BAHIH, BAPSH, BAPCH, BAPAH, BASOH, BSCANH, BAEGH, BAHDH, BSWG, BSCBCH courses registered in July 2020 admission session and first and second semester BCA students registered in January  2021 admission session.



For masters programme, the provision is available for MCOM, MEG, MHD, MPS, MAH, MSO, MAPC, MEC, MPA, MAAN, MGPS, MARD, MSCDFSM, MSCCFT, MSW, MSWC, MAEDU, MADE, MAAE, MTTM, MAPY, MADVS, MAWGS, MAGD, MATS, MAJMC, MSK courses registered in July 2020 admission session and first and second-semester M.Sc.(MACS) students registered in January 2021 admission session

“It is further clarified that the examination for the second year courses of the bachelor degree programmes registered in July 2020 admission session and for the BCA degree programme registered in January 2021 admission session for the third and fourth semesters will be held in December 2021,” the notification read.

 

 

