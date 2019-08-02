IGNOU July term application submission date extended to August 14

Toggle Menu
The candidates can now submit their application forms till August 14 through the website — onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. 

IGNOU has extended the application submission date. (Representational image)

The last date of submission of online and offline re-registration admission forms, for all programmes for July 2019 session has been further extended. The candidates can now submit their application forms till August 14 through the website — onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

The re-registration means registering for next year/semester of a programme. So it is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate/postgraduate programmes of two-three year duration. The candidates can re-register for the next year/semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester.

IGNOU’s School of Foreign Languages (SOFL) has recently launched a certificate course in Persian language (CPEL) through ODL (Open and Distance Learning) mode. The programme aims at those learners who are interested in learning the Persian language in a non-native context and who desire to have knowledge of Persian culture.

