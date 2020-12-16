IGNOU July admission process extended further

IGNOU admission 2020: Apply till December 31. File

IGNOU admissions 2020: The application submission process for the Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU July cycle admission has been extended again, the candidates can now apply till December 31. Earlier, the last date to submit the form was December 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in.

According to IGNOU, “This extension of the last date shall not apply to certificate and semester-based programmes, that is, MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all certificate and awareness programmes of six months duration or less.”

The candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in. Click on admissions. Register using credentials. Fill form, make payment. Download, take a print out for further reference.

Once the admission form is submitted online, the students can track the progress of their admission. A message is sent on the mobile number and email ID registered with the system once admission is confirmed.

The students belong to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200, however, there is no fee applicable for reserved category candidates.

