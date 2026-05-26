IGNOU July Admissions 2026: Application starts for ODL, online programmes at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the start of admissions for its July 2026 academic session, inviting students across India to enrol in its wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes. Admissions for the July 2026 session are open from May 25, 2026, with the last date to apply set as July 15, 2026. Students can apply through IGNOU’s official portal at ignou.ac.in. IGNOU is providing opportunities for both Online Distance Learning and Online programmes.

Fresh Admission for the July, 2026 session for the ODL and Online modes commenced from 25th May, 2026 on the Samarth Portal. The last date of Fresh Admissions for the July, 2026 Session is 15th July, 2026https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF (ODL mode)https://t.co/CEsoSY4bua (Online mode) pic.twitter.com/z8EOfEiWq5 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) May 25, 2026

The university offers over 200 programmes across 21 academic schools at the Certificate, Diploma, UG, PG, and PhD levels. Popular programmes on offer include BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA at the undergraduate level, and MA, MBA, MCom, MCA, and MSc at the postgraduate level — all available in both Online and Open Distance Learning (ODL) modes.

How to apply for IGNOU July 2026

The July admission form is available on the official portal at ignou.samarth.edu.in. Students can complete the process through the following steps:

Step 1: Visit ignou.ac.in and open the fresh admission link

Step 2: Read all instructions on the portal.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials and fill in personal details and selected courses.

Step 4: Upload documents, if required, and make the fee payment.

Step 5: Review the form, submit it, and download the confirmation page and receipt.

Additionally, the Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) on May 22 has released the admit cards for the June 2026 term-end exams (TEE). Students can access the June 2026 TEE hall ticket from the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in.

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To download the admit card, candidates need to first visit the Samarth Portal at ignou.samarth.edu.in and log in with their respective Login ID created while filling out the TEE form. The hall ticket will include key information like details of the candidate, schedule of the exams, location of the exam centre, prohibited items, documents to carry, etc. Students are required to verify their details carefully and report any discrepancies to the University.

The IGNOU term-end exams are scheduled to be conducted from June 1, 2026. As informed previously through a public notice, requests for a change in the exam centre will not be allowed, and all students are compulsorily required to appear for the exams at their respective exam centres as specified in their hall ticket issued by IGNOU.