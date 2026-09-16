IGNOU July Admission 2026: Registration deadline extended till Sep 30; check steps to apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the deadline for July 2026 fresh admissions to September 30, 2026, for online programmes excluding certificate and semester-based programmes. Candidates seeking admission through the open and distance learning (ODL) mode can apply through the university’s Samarth admission portal, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Students can visit the above-mentioned website to thoroughly check the eligibility criteria of their preferred course before applying for IGNOU July 2026 admissions.
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Step-by-step guide to apply online
Candidates can follow the detailed steps mentioned below to apply for the ongoing admission process.
— Go to the official IGNOU Samarth admission portal: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
— If you are registering for the first time, click on the fresh admission option.
— Register online by entering the required personal and contact details.
— If you have already registered, you can use the same credentials to log in.
— Sign in using the credentials generated during registration.
— Select the desired programme and fill in the application form.
— Upload the required documents in the suggested format.
— Pay the prescribed application and admission fee online.
Submit the form and save or download the confirmation page for future reference.
Check registration fee, cancellation and refund policy
— The registration fee is completely non-refundable.
— Applicants can cancel their application through their login. They should note that cancellation is irreversible.
— Before admission confirmation, the fee paid will be refunded as per the rules set by the university.
— Once confirmed, 15% of the programme fee, with an upper limit of Rs 2,000 will be deducted from the refund.
— Students opting for soft-copy study material will receive a refund after deducting only the registration fee.
— Students who have opted for fee exemption will receive a refund of the development fee only.
— No refund will be allowed after 60 days from the admission closing date.
Candidates can check the official admission portal of the university to know more about courses, syllabus, required documents or any other admission-related information.