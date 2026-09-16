IGNOU July Admission 2026: Registration deadline extended till Sep 30; check steps to apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the deadline for July 2026 fresh admissions to September 30, 2026, for online programmes excluding certificate and semester-based programmes. Candidates seeking admission through the open and distance learning (ODL) mode can apply through the university’s Samarth admission portal, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Students can visit the above-mentioned website to thoroughly check the eligibility criteria of their preferred course before applying for IGNOU July 2026 admissions.

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Step-by-step guide to apply online

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Candidates can follow the detailed steps mentioned below to apply for the ongoing admission process.